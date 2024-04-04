Ranveer Singh, Johnny Sins team up again for sexual awareness ad; netizens react

Ranveer Singh and the international adult film star Johnny Sins have come up with another sexual awareness advertisement video.
Ranveer, the brand ambassador for a sexual wellness company shared a new video on Instagram which highlights a taboo talk -- bedroom performance issues in men, in a teleshopping parody style. The advertisement is about one of the brand's product helping men to stay longer in bed. Ranveer and Johnny then explains the usage of the product.
Sharing the video, Ranveer captioned it, "It’s bold to care".
Impressed by the ad that talks about men's sexual well-being openly, many netizens reacted in the comment sections, one of them said, "This marketing campaign is genius," another said, "these conversations are needed."
"The only superstar to take a bold step to speak about men’s sexual health and wellness,” praised a fan.
Ranveer and Johnny paired up an year ago in another commercial for the same brand. Ranveer, in a statement to the press, then said, “I’m here with sincere intent to use my influence for raising awareness and making a positive impact. The Bold Care campaign is more than talk; it’s a mission that I am deeply connected to, and I am here to bring a change in how we address men’s sexual health, aiming for tangible solutions and millions of lives impacted all across the country.”
(Published 04 April 2024, 06:41 IST)