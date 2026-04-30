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Rare, unethical, medically irrelevant: Dreaded cases of 'husband stitch' tampering woman’s body for pleasure

In most anecdotal cases, a husband's stitch is made without the consent of the birthing parent or by the patient who has low awareness of the consequences of the procedure.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 07:29 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 07:29 IST
pregnancysurgerychildbirthgynaecological problemsgynaecologistillegalsurgeonMalpracticegynaecological conditionsstitch masksstitchAbdominal Surgery

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