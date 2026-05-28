Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homehealth

Right to trauma care of citizens integral part of right to life: Supreme Court

The top court said when a person suffers an accident or any such similar incident which requires urgent trauma care, they usually feel shock and disorientation.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 09:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 May 2026, 09:18 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtHealthcaretrauma

Follow us on :

Follow Us