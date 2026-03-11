Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homehealth

Rise of appetite controlling drugs reflects a change in how experts see obesity today

Experts are now calling it a complex metabolic disorder as opposed to a lifestyle choice, slowly recognizing it as a progressive disease requiring medical treatment.
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 12:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 March 2026, 12:31 IST
ObesityhungerOzempicchildhood obesityAppetitepreventive measures of obesity

Follow us on :

Follow Us