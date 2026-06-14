Rising male infertility signals a hidden reproductive health crisis

<p>For decades, male infertility remained largely invisible in public discourse, overshadowed by the persistent assumption that reproductive challenges primarily stem from women. </p>.<p>That is now beginning to change. Across clinics in India, a growing number of men in their twenties and thirties are now undergoing fertility testing. A March 2026 study analysing Global Burden of Disease (GBD) 2021 data, published on ResearchGate and indexed in peer-reviewed literature, reported that the prevalence of male infertility in India rose by 58.82 per cent between 1990 and 2021 — the steepest increase among South Asian countries. Men aged 25 to 29 bore the highest burden, a cohort traditionally considered to be in peak reproductive health.</p>.<p>These findings are reinforced by a companion analysis published in 2025 and archived by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, which estimated a 55.87 per cent increase in disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) associated with male infertility in India over the same period — underscoring not just rising prevalence, but a growing health impact as well.</p>.Erectile dysfunction and self-medication: The dangerous growing pattern among older men.<p>“The World Health Organisation and the American Society for Reproductive Medicine report that male infertility causes 40 to 50 per cent of all infertility cases worldwide, either as the sole factor or in combination,” says Dr Mahesh Koregol, National Strategy Group Director and Senior Clinical Director at a Bengaluru-based fertility clinic. “In clinical IVF practice, we routinely see abnormal semen parameters — low sperm count, poor motility (movement of the sperm), and abnormal morphology (abnormal shape). Male fertility is a central determinant of reproductive success.”</p>.<p>“The common practice of evaluating female partners first causes delays in discovering male reproductive problems,” Dr Mahesh adds, suggesting that a better approach is to assess both partners from the beginning. Couples frequently undergo months — or years — of investigations and treatments focused on women before a basic semen analysis is performed. By then, potentially reversible factors may have worsened, narrowing treatment options. There are early signs of change. “More men are now willing to get tested earlier,” Dr Mahesh shares. He explains that this improves success rates and reduces unnecessary interventions for women.</p>.<p><strong>Reasons for drop in male fertility</strong></p>.<p>“Studies show a significant decline in sperm counts over decades, and this trend appears to be continuing, particularly in urban populations,” Dr Mahesh says. The pattern is mirrored in endocrine clinics. “We are seeing more cases of functional hypogonadism,” explains Dr Narendra B S, lead consultant in endocrinology and diabetology at a Bengaluru hospital. “These are men with borderline-low testosterone rather than outright deficiency. Studies suggest testosterone levels have been declining by 0.5 to 1 per cent annually in parts of the world,” he adds.</p>.'Mirror, mirror, who is the most attractive of all?' Major study crowns women over men.<p>This decline is not confined to hormones. Rising obesity, insulin resistance, chronic stress, poor sleep, sedentary work, and exposure to endocrine-disrupting chemicals are all reasons. “Air pollution, particularly in densely populated cities, appears to affect sperm quality,” Dr Mahesh adds. Even daily habits play a role. “Excessive heat exposure from prolonged laptop use and tight clothing can impact sperm health,” he says.</p>.<p><strong>Multiple causes interacting</strong></p>.<p>According to Dr Narendra, modern male infertility is not driven by one cause — “it is metabolic, environmental, hormonal, and behavioural all interacting,” he adds. “Mild abnormalities can often be improved with lifestyle changes — weight management, better sleep, quitting smoking, and correcting nutritional deficiencies,” Dr Mahesh says. Surgical correction, such as for varicocele, may help some patients.</p>.<p>For more severe cases, assisted reproductive technologies remain central. For advanced cases, IVF combined with intracytoplasmic sperm injection — ICSI — is the standard, according to Dr Mahesh. But these technologies have limits. “While ICSI can overcome low count and motility, it does not correct sperm DNA damage or genetic abnormalities,” Dr Mahesh cautions. “High DNA fragmentation can impair embryo development and increase miscarriage rates, even if fertilisation occurs,” he adds.</p>.<p>“Poor sperm quality can lead to fewer high-quality embryos, slower development, and lower pregnancy success,” Dr Mahesh says. Age is another factor. “Male fertility declines more gradually than in women, but it is not static,” Dr Narendra explains.</p>.<p>The use of external hormones is emerging as a growing concern. There is a rise in infertility linked to testosterone therapy and anabolic steroids, Dr Narendra points out, adding that such therapies suppress the body’s hormone system that controls testosterone production and sperm formation. Most men regain sperm production within six to twelve months of stopping therapy, but prolonged misuse can result in incomplete recovery, he says. Will supplements help? According to Dr Narendra, most products lack strong clinical evidence. Antioxidants like CoQ10, zinc, and vitamin D may help in select cases, but they are secondary to treating underlying metabolic and hormonal conditions, he adds. </p>.<p><strong>Why infertility feels different for men</strong></p>.<p>“The brain’s threat-response system makes men avoid what they fear most,” says Dr Priyanka Banokar Pande, consultant psychiatrist and onco-psychiatrist at a Navi Mumbai hospital.</p>.<p>Why men delay fertility testing — despite accounting for nearly half of infertility cases — has less to do with indifference and more to do with neurobiology. A 2025 study in Discover Psychology reported significant psychological and sexual distress among men following an infertility diagnosis. “The link between stress and sperm quality is now measurable,” Dr Priyanka adds, citing studies linking depression, anxiety, and stress to reduced sperm motility and sperm damage.</p>.<p>Chronic stress elevates cortisol, suppresses testosterone production, and disrupts sperm production. “Because these are functional disruptions, improvements in stress, sleep, and mental health can restore sperm parameters over time,” she adds.</p>.<p>Also, substance abuse and use of anabolic steroids can damage sperm or disrupt hormonal pathways. These effects are reversible if addressed early.</p>