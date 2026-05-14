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Roche Pharma launches India’s first seven-minute subcutaneous lung cancer therapy

Each dose of this immunotherapy from Roche Pharma would cost Rs 3.7 lakh and patients, on an average, would require three to six dosages depending on the severity of the disease
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 17:06 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 17:06 IST
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