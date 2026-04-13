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Scandalous to place head over woman’s chest: Untold story behind making of stethoscope

It is an indispensable medical tool used to assess and diagnose patients. However, we know little about how it was created.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 13:00 IST
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Diagnosis before stethoscope

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: iStock image</p></div>

Credit: iStock image

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A French doctor got shy

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Credit: iStock image

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: iStock image</p></div>

Credit: iStock image

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Blocking the external noise

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: iStock image</p></div>

Credit: iStock image

Record for later use

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Credit: iStock image

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Moving towards AI

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: iStock image</p></div>

Credit: iStock image

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Published 13 April 2026, 13:00 IST
HeartPhysicianmaximum heartbeatdiagnostic toolre-invented

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