Schemes, tech and infrastructure to make quality healthcare accessible to all

The AB-PMJAY-CM’s ArK is an important scheme. It is a driver of Universal Health Coverage (UHC). The scheme not only reduces the out-of-pocket expenditure borne by people in Karnataka for availing treatment at public and empanelled private hospitals, it also aids in improving the public health system as a decentralised fund pool. With the dual approach to UHC, in the coming years, the State will be able to improve access to quality healthcare for the people. Karnataka is raising more than two lakh pre-authorisation requests every month under the scheme, reflecting the quantum of care borne under the scheme.