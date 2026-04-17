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Science and death: Why do some patients seem to get well hours before they die

While loved ones often see this lucidity as a sign of recovery, patients often die after the episode ends.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 17:00 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 17:00 IST
hospitalsDeathdeathsadmitted to hospitalpeople fall sick

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