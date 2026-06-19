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Science finds why people with depression feel so stuck – their brain may be 'entrapping' them

The scientists found that once the brain enters a particular state, it tends to stay in there for longer periods in people with depressive disorder.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 16:59 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 16:59 IST
mental healthwomen prone to depressiondepressionmental health issuespostpartum depressionmental disorderseasonal depression

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