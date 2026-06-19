Science finds why people with depression feel so stuck – their brain may be 'entrapping' them

<p>People with depression may find it hard to transition from one brain activity pattern into another, causing them to feel ‘trapped’ in one way of thinking — a new, dynamic <a href="https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-026-71961-4">study</a> on depression has found out.</p><p>For the longest, depression has been studied as a mood disorder with past studies not hesitating to call it a <a href="https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6132047/">‘circuit-based’ disorder</a>, not merely a simple chemical imbalance. </p><p>With progress in neuroimaging using MRI, functional MRI and even molecular neuroimaging, the scientists have tapped into the structural and functional irregularities that may cause major depressive disorder.</p><p>Researchers at <a href="https://www.mountsinai.org/about/newsroom/2026/mount-sinai-researchers-identify-brain-entrapment-patterns-associated-with-depression">Mount Sinai’s Icahn School of Medicine </a>decided to investigate how the brains of people with depression shift between major brain activity patterns. </p><p>To their surprise, these scientists found that people in depression often get ‘entrapped’ by their brain into an endless loop of thoughts and emotions — which often they describe as feeling ‘stuck’.</p>.Older adults in India at 12% higher depression risk when children unemployed: Report.<p><strong>Brain entrapment</strong></p><p>The team at <a href="https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-026-71961-4">Mount Sinai</a> identified four distinct brain states or underlying structural connections and studied how fast a brain moves in and out of these mental states.</p><p>Among the four mental patterns are — <a href="https://www.jneurosci.org/content/39/50/9878">salience network</a> (a brain system associated with detecting, filtering and prioritizing biological and cognitive stimulus), default mode network (associated with internal and self-directed thought processing), visual-attentional system (helps in processing external sensory information) and limbic system (one which regulates memory, emotions, motivation and survival instincts).</p><p>In a normal brain, the movement between one state into another is more or less effortless and uses low-energy dependent pathways. However, they observed that in people with depression, the brain was able to enter some states easily but exit was found difficult.</p><p>Interestingly, they found that a depressed brain was adding on to its burden by deliberately choosing exhausting, <a href="https://www.mountsinai.org/about/newsroom/2026/mount-sinai-researchers-identify-brain-entrapment-patterns-associated-with-depression">high-energy demanding pathways </a>to transit from one mental state to another.</p><p>The scientists found that once the brain enters a particular state, it tends to stay in there for longer periods in people with depressive disorder. </p><p>For the affected patients, they may find it hard to escape the state and feel like it's returning to them again and again.</p><p>The research scientists called it a ‘system of mental entrapment.’</p><p>While earlier brain scholars have focused on investigating the overactive and underactive states of a depressed brain, this discovery can bring a conceptual shift in understanding depression as a dynamic disorder, caused by an abnormal movement between the states of mind.</p><p><strong>Cognitive rigidity </strong></p><p>The study found that people in depression spend more time in a salience-heavy state (one which identifies which internal or external stimulus in the environment receives one’s attention). </p><p>As per studies, this network system acts like a traffic controller in one’s brain and helps in transitioning between states.</p><p>When it becomes the dominant state, it results in the brain’s inability to move away from negative, introspective loop of thoughts to other states that can help them focus on the external world.</p><p>This could possibly explain why people with depression turn more towards inwards and become socially withdrawn.</p><p>As per the study, a reduced transition between visual-attentional and limbic-default mode was associated with even more severity in depressive episodes.</p><p>To put it simply, the more a brain struggles to move in and out of a mental state, it tends to experience cognitive rigidity which often becomes a prominent observation in people with depression.</p>