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Scientists discover protein which can stop brain cell dysfunction in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's

A study published in Nature Communications has discovered a protein that can prevent harmful protein aggregates from forming clumps in and around the brain.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 09:31 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 09:31 IST
healthAlzheimer'sParkinson's diseaseAlzheimer's diseaseParkinson’sParkinson’s and dementiaAlzheimer’s & Related Disorders Society of Indiaprevent Alzheimer’s disease

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