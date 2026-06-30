Scientists discover protein which can stop brain cell dysfunction in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's

<p>The human brain has numerous neurons which actively communicate with each other at all times. However, just like any other cells of the body, they also derive energy from metabolic processes. If these processes go out of sync, it can result in formation of undesirable products in the brain.</p><p>Both Alzheimer’s and Parkinson's are affected by the undesirable traffic of misfolded proteins that stick together and eventually suffocate brain cells to death.</p><p>The damaged or dead neurons cause progressive mental and physical disability in those affected.</p><p>A <a href="https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-026-69618-3">study</a> published in <em>Nature Communications </em>has discovered a protein that can prevent harmful protein aggregates from forming clumps in and around the brain. </p><p>Tubulin, a globular protein making microtubules, hollow tubes that make much of a cell's cytoplasm, was found to influence the activity of these notorious proteins which are capable of doing both good and harm to the nervous system.</p>.New Alzheimer's drug works best in early stages, say doctors in Bengaluru.<p><strong>What did the study find?</strong></p><p>Studies in the past have shown that in some human brains, the<a href="https://med.stanford.edu/news/insights/2025/09/rethinking-alzheimers-tau-protein.html"> protein clean up mechanism </a>is more efficient in that of others.</p><p>This can explain why some people are more prone to neurodegenerative diseases than others.</p><p>The<a href="https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/neuroscience/tau-protein"> tau protein</a> in Alzheimer’s and <a href="https://www.nature.com/articles/s41419-023-05672-9">alpha synuclein</a> in Parkinson’s are well documented proteins that can disrupt cell communication and cause cell death, resulting in debilitating cognitive loss.</p><p>In healthy brains, these proteins stabilize the microtubules that are like ‘railway tracks’ of the brain cells. </p><p>However, if these proteins form abnormal chemical modifications due to some metabolic dysfunction, they get folded and clump together like a sticky residue, forming toxic neurofibrillary tangles that start to harm the neurons.</p><p>Some scientists at the<a href="https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2026/06/260620100432.htm"> Baylor College of Medicine</a> found an agent Tubulin which can make these proteins remain involved in protective functions. </p><p>One of the experiments compared these proteins to ‘troublemakers’ at school. As long as they are kept involved in a productive task, they can be distracted from doing something notorious.</p><p>Interestingly, the scientists also found that levels of tubulin were low in people with Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.</p><p>Using biochemical and biophysical processes, they studied how this molecule could redirect these dual-natured proteins to be on track and not deviate into harmful functions.</p><p>Unlike earlier treatments which focused primarily on protein clumps, this study gave insight into a purely new mechanism on how boosting another chemical into the system can prevent the abnormally modified proteins from getting clumped and remain occupied with their protective roles.</p><p><strong>Link between Alzheimer’s and heart disease</strong></p><p>Both coronary artery disease and Alzheimer’s share a common dysfunction- the formation of sticky plaque, however, the materials vastly differ and pose different challenges in both the conditions.</p><p>Some researchers have started to wonder if the underlying physiological forces preventing plaque clearance are the same for the two distant conditions.</p><p>Other studies have also found a link between cholesterol and plaque formation. </p><p>A listed article in the <em><a href="https://www.researchgate.net/publication/405405564_Role_of_Cholesterol_in_Formation_of_Amyloid_Plaques_in_Alzheimer's_Disease">ResearchGate</a> </em>that high levels of low density lipoprotein or bad cholesterol can affect enzyme activity in the brain by altering the breakdown of amyloid precursor protein (APP).</p>