<p>Human eggs might be using some cryptic chemical-based selection to choose the male gamete most suitable for mating, a study found.</p><p>In some cases, the chemoattractants released by the female egg might reject their actual partner’s gamete or sperm, causing infertility without a physical cause.</p>.Towards reproductive healthcare for all.<p>Infertility affects both men and women, with one in every six people worldwide experiencing it in their lifetime, said the World Health Organisation (WHO).</p><p>Most cases of infertility are caused by physical or mental limitations in either of the mating partners. However, some cases remain unexplained.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.manchester.ac.uk/about/news/human-eggs-prefer-some-mens-sperm-over-others-research-shows/#:~:text=Different%20women's%20eggs%20attract%20different,really%20novel%20in%20human%20fertility">study </a>highlights a microscopic cause of infertility which could have been affecting partners for years.</p>.Japanese court finds restrictive fertility rules 'lacking rationality' for the first time.<p><strong>Infertility and causes</strong></p><p>Infertility is a common reproductive problem where mating partners are not able to conceive a child despite many attempts.</p><p>As per a report, the possible causes of infertility among men are alcohol consumption, poor sperm count, penile dysfunction or deformity, chronic ailments and other conditions.</p><p>For women, there could be <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-govt-enlists-private-hospitals-for-high-risk-pregnancy-care-3895446">structural problems</a> with the fallopian tubes, lack of ovulation, uterine deformities, hormonal conditions like PCOS and other issues.</p><p>In most cases, either of the mating partner or both have some limitations preventing fertilisation or in sustaining a pregnancy.</p><p>However, for some, the causes are not known yet.</p><p><strong>Cryptic female choice in mating</strong></p><p>A <a href="https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7341926/">study </a>conducted by the Stockholm university in collaboration with Manchester university found that female eggs use some chemicals to attract the most suitable sperm, favouring one over the others. </p><p>The human egg is surrounded by follicular fluid which secretes some chemoattractants when sperms approach the egg for mating.</p><p>Scientists found this follicular fluid from one female was better at attracting sperms from one male and the same fluid from another female was attracting a sperm from another man, showing a microscopic choice involved in mating which in some cases could be different from a social choice of a partner.</p><p>The study stated that this remote form of chemical communication which happens between an egg and a sperm before mating has been an observed cause to increase sperm density around the unfertilised egg.</p>