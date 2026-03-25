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Scientists find a microscopic mating choice among human eggs

The study highlights a microscopic cause of infertility which could have been affecting partners for years.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 15:49 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 15:49 IST
healthpregnancyinfertility

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