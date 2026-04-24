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Scientists say cancer cells have an Achilles heel, they can be starved to death

Unlike normal cells, malignant or cancer cells are incapable of having a healthy metabolism and often look for substitute fuels and less efficient metabolic pathways to thrive.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 12:07 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

Scientists say cancer cells have an Achilles heel, they can be starved to death

In one line
Unlike normal cells, malignant or cancer cells are incapable of having a healthy metabolism and often look for substitute fuels and less efficient metabolic pathways to thrive.
Key points
Metabolic instability in cancer
Cancer cells rely on inefficient metabolic pathways like fermentation due to their inability to use oxygen for energy, making them vulnerable to dietary interventions.
Primary energy sources
Cancer cells depend heavily on glucose and glutamine for survival and growth, which can be removed to starve them.
Mitochondrial role in cancer
Malfunctioning mitochondria in cancer cells spread metabolic dysfunction, driving cancer progression and spread.
Biotin dependency
Cancer cells require Vitamin B7 (biotin) to bypass glutamine scarcity, and cutting biotin supply can stunt their growth.
Metabolic theory of cancer
The Metabolic Theory of Cancer, supported by Warburg’s findings, redefines cancer as a metabolic disease, offering new treatment avenues.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 24 April 2026, 12:07 IST
Energy consumptionCancer treatmentcancer cellsvitamin supplementsDietCancer awarenessstudy findingsnutrients & vitaminscancer patientscellular componentstreatment for cancer

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