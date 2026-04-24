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Unlike normal cells, malignant or cancer cells are incapable of having a healthy metabolism and often look for substitute fuels and less efficient metabolic pathways to thrive.
Key points
• Metabolic instability in cancer
Cancer cells rely on inefficient metabolic pathways like fermentation due to their inability to use oxygen for energy, making them vulnerable to dietary interventions.
• Primary energy sources
Cancer cells depend heavily on glucose and glutamine for survival and growth, which can be removed to starve them.
• Mitochondrial role in cancer
Malfunctioning mitochondria in cancer cells spread metabolic dysfunction, driving cancer progression and spread.
• Biotin dependency
Cancer cells require Vitamin B7 (biotin) to bypass glutamine scarcity, and cutting biotin supply can stunt their growth.
• Metabolic theory of cancer
The Metabolic Theory of Cancer, supported by Warburg’s findings, redefines cancer as a metabolic disease, offering new treatment avenues.
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Published 24 April 2026, 12:07 IST