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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
AIIMS warns that screen exposure before 18 months may increase autism risk in toddlers.
Key points
• AIIMS study findings
A study by AIIMS found children with autism were exposed to screens earlier than neurotypical children, linking early screen time to higher autism risk.
• Screen time limits
Experts recommend no screen exposure before 18 months and a maximum of one hour daily for children aged two to six to mitigate developmental risks.
• Neurodevelopmental risks
Early screen exposure disrupts brain chemistry, affecting dopamine and melatonin levels, leading to sleep issues and reduced motor skill development.
• Importance of real interaction
Direct human interaction is crucial for a child's sensory, motor, and cognitive development, which screens cannot replicate.
• Global awareness trends
Countries like Sweden, Australia, and France are increasingly advising against early screen exposure to protect child development.
Key statistics
1 in 65
Prevalence of autism in Indian children aged 2-9
18 months
Age threshold for screen exposure recommendation
1 hour
Recommended screen time for ages 2-6
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Published 06 May 2026, 09:08 IST