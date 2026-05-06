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Screen before 18 months, higher risk for autism at three: AIIMS ask parents to keep away phones from babies

The study, which is in the process of publication, has raised caution against exposing babies to phones, television and other visual media before 18 months of age.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 09:08 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

Screen before 18 months, higher risk for autism at three: AIIMS ask parents to keep away phones from babies

In one line
AIIMS warns that screen exposure before 18 months may increase autism risk in toddlers.
Key points
AIIMS study findings
A study by AIIMS found children with autism were exposed to screens earlier than neurotypical children, linking early screen time to higher autism risk.
Screen time limits
Experts recommend no screen exposure before 18 months and a maximum of one hour daily for children aged two to six to mitigate developmental risks.
Neurodevelopmental risks
Early screen exposure disrupts brain chemistry, affecting dopamine and melatonin levels, leading to sleep issues and reduced motor skill development.
Importance of real interaction
Direct human interaction is crucial for a child's sensory, motor, and cognitive development, which screens cannot replicate.
Global awareness trends
Countries like Sweden, Australia, and France are increasingly advising against early screen exposure to protect child development.
Key statistics
1 in 65
Prevalence of autism in Indian children aged 2-9
18 months
Age threshold for screen exposure recommendation
1 hour
Recommended screen time for ages 2-6
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 06 May 2026, 09:08 IST
childrenAIIMSautismneuroscienceautism in childreninfantsNeuro-developmental disordersBabiesneurological disorderdetailed study

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