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Sedentary lifestyles fuel rise in fatty liver among youngsters

As sedentary lifestyles and working from home (WFH) increased, it has contributed significantly to the numbers
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 00:51 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 00:51 IST
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