<p>Bengaluru: One of the most common and growing side effects of a sedentary lifestyle is Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease (MASLD), the occurrence of which has been rising significantly among youngsters, doctors in the city pointed out, even more than average alcohol-related liver issues.</p>.<p>Speaking to DH, Dr Harshavardhan Rao B, HOD and Consultant, Department of Gastroenterology at a private hospital, said, “After the Covid era, there has been an increase in the number of MASLD patients. As sedentary lifestyles and working from home (WFH) increased, it has contributed significantly to the numbers.”</p>.<p>Pointing to gender differences in MASLD, the doctor said that though there is no scientific evidence, more men are seen seeking treatment, while women often arrive very late, by which time the disease would have progressed to a later stage.</p>.<p>Dr Adarsh C K, HOD and Senior Consultant, Medical Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Advanced Endoscopy, noted that people of normal weight can also develop fatty liver. “People of normal weight can develop fatty liver, as obesity and alcohol are only two of the reasons. Apart from that, diabetes, hypertension, thyroid issues, cholesterol, and sometimes increased visceral fat despite the absence of abdominal fat can also be causes. This is quite dangerous.”</p>.1.3 billion people had liver disease globally in 2023: Lancet study.<p>Regarding the long-term impact of fatty liver, Dr Akhil Deshmukh, Consultant, Hepatology and Liver Transplant, said, “Type 2 diabetes is the single strongest and most consistent risk factor, as it not only multiplies the chances of fibrosis several times but also increases the likelihood of cirrhosis. The risk and damage to the liver are not limited to these two factors alone. Age has long been a major factor, with the risk increasing after the age of 40. However, younger people in their 20s are also getting affected.”</p>.<p>Before leading to diabetes, MASLD significantly contributes to hormonal issues such as PCOS. Dr Sonal Asthana, Lead Consultant, HPB and Liver Transplant Surgery, said, “There is a clear connection between MASLD, insulin resistance, and conditions like PCOS, as insulin resistance is a key underlying factor that links them. When the body becomes resistant to insulin, it leads to higher blood sugar and increased fat storage, especially in the liver and abdomen, increasing the risks. This same process also plays a major role in PCOS by affecting hormone balance and metabolism.”</p>.<p>“Sleep disruption and stress play a significant role but are often underestimated, as poor sleep and chronic stress can disturb hormone balance, increase cortisol levels, and worsen insulin resistance,” he added.</p>