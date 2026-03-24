Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homehealth

Seized in time: Why do sudden cardiac arrests happen?

Cardiac arrests can happen suddenly but more often than not there are signs that we tend to miss. Cardiac surgeon tells you about the golden period that can seize a life.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 11:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: iStock</p></div>

Credit: iStock

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: iStock</p></div>

Credit: iStock

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 March 2026, 11:27 IST
Cardiac ArrestHeart diseaseHeartheart-related ailmentsDies of heart attackheart ailments in young adultsdies of cardiac arrestheart attacks in young people

Follow us on :

Follow Us