<p>A 47-year-old Ranchi man steering an oil tanker died onboard the vessel near the Strait of Hormuz just a few days ago.</p><p>In another instance, a 66-year-old man died of a sudden cardiac arrest on a Malaysian Airlines flight.</p><p>In a third, a 17-year-old UK footballer died of a sudden cardiac arrest while still on the game field.</p><p>What's the one thing in common in these cases? Not the age, for sure. Then, what's the connection, you ask? The cause of death. All three cases point to one common cause of death - sudden cardiac arrest.</p><p>And not only these, there are several other similar incidents where people who appeared otherwise healthy and were going out and about with their daily lives died of a sudden cardiac arrest.</p><p>So, do cardiac arrests happen out of the blue or does your body gives you quiet signs that one, often, tends to miss?</p><p>Dr Tameem Ahmed, Chief Cardiac Surgeon and Medical Director, Kardiac Frontida, Bengaluru, tells you that it is possible that some people can suffer a sudden cardiac arrest but in most cases, people experience symptoms that they ignore.</p><p>"Any pain that mimics a dental or a gastritis pain could be a possible warning sign for having an impending cardiac heart attack or a cardiac arrest," Dr Ahmed said.</p>.<p>Other warning signs, Dr Ahmed said, include a feeling of tightness or heaviness on the chest. </p><p>"Some people describe the feeling as a heavy weight that has been put on their chest suddenly. In simple words, like an elephant is made to stand on your chest," Dr Ahmed explained and insisted that any person who is having a family history of heart diseases or is suffering from diabetes should take these symptoms seriously and not dismiss it as mere gastritis.</p><p>Some people also report increased anxiety or a feeling of "something not being right" hours, days or even weeks before suffering a cardiac arrest or heart attack. </p><p>Apart from these, factors like breathlessness during walking or struggling to breathe during running, also suggest that a person is prone to having heart attacks.</p><p>What is imperative to note is the fact that these cases have increased, especially in people who are exerting in the gym, were having dehydration, and have a history of Covid infections.</p><p>"The gym culture is also doing more damage than good to the younger population. The reason being youngsters hitting the gym without proper warm-up and hydration," Dr Ahmed said, while adding that saying no to unrestricted use of supplements would be possibly helping young people in avoiding health problems.</p><h3>"Every minute counts"</h3><p>The golden period to save a person suffering from cardiac arrest is within six hours.</p><p>"Every minute counts, but it doesn't mean that after six hours there's no chance. There's always a chance. Some people come even late, but still do well with adequate treatment. We can always try to reverse the dysfunction of the heart and the damage, provided the muscle is not permanently dead," Dr Ahmed explained.</p><p>The reasons why cardiac arrests are no longer a disease of the old, Dr Ahmed said, can be contributed to the drastic urbanisation.</p><p>"Increase in stress, poor quality of life, increased working hours, night shifts, changes in diet - having less roughage, high carbohydrate diet and processed foods, are all contributors to heart diseases in the the younger population," Dr Ahmed opined.</p>.<h3>Cardiac arrest vs Heart attack</h3><p>Heart attacks happen due to blockages which affects the blood supply to the heart while a cardiac arrest is an electrical problem where the heart stops beating suddenly.</p><p>A heart attack can trigger cardiac arrest, but they are not the same.</p><h3>Steps for a healthy heart</h3><p>Dr Ahmed emphasised that every breath taken right helps the heart to stay healthily. </p><p>"Daily habits have a huge impact on the heart. Normal exercise, proper social interaction, good family environment and having a balanced life, all of these are steps towards a healthy heart. Moreover, you should be calculative when it comes to food. If you don't take care of that, there's an adage that "you'll be eating medicine as food"," Dr Ahmed concluded.</p>.<p><strong>Daily habits that are quietly damaging your heart</strong></p><p>1. Excessive intake of caffeine</p><p>2. Smoking</p><p>3. Following a sedentary lifestyle</p><p>4. Not eating food in moderation</p><p>5. Eating too much processed foods</p>.Heart attacks now common in 30-40 age group in Bengaluru