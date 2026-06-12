Shigella tightens grip on Kerala amidst West Nile fever scare: Seven more cases reported in Wayanad

<p>Seven more students in a Wayanad school have tested positive for Shigella, a highly contagious bacterial infection causing severe diarrhea. </p><p>This rise comes at a time when the state is already facing a scare from the West Nile fever which suspiciously claimed the life of a 70-year-old man in Ernakulam.</p><p>The rising number of <a href="https://www.cdc.gov/shigella/about/index.html">Shigella</a> cases has taken the toll to 16 infected children in the district, the health officials informed on Friday. </p><p>As per the District Medical Officer (DMO) Dr. KT Rekha, infectious disease surveillance, preventive and control awareness around these diseases have been strengthened in the hilly district.</p><p>The DMO has advised symptomatic children to exercise distance from other kids and adults to prevent the spread of the infection.</p><p>Also, she has cautioned people against self medicating during this time and urged them to seek help at the nearest healthcare facility.</p><p>Unlike <a href="https://www.cdc.gov/west-nile-virus/symptoms-diagnosis-treatment/index.html">West Nile Fever</a>, a viral disease caused by a mosquito, Shigella is a bacterial illness that mostly occurs due to contaminated food or water.</p><p>To prevent the transmission, the DMO has also asked people to keep their neighbouring areas clean and hygienic.</p><p>With a vast majority of cases concentrated among school children in Wayanad, the government officials suspect the presence of disease-causing bacteria in the school’s well water.</p><p>Kerala Health Minister K Muraleedharan informed on Thursday that new cases of Shigella were reported from Thiruvanthapuram, Kollam and Kozhikode districts but assured the situation is not worrisome.</p><p>As of June 11, about 578 people have active symptoms of Shigella and 55 have been admitted to various government and private hospitals in the state.</p>.West Nile fever detected in Kerala amid Shigella alert: 2 mosquito-borne deaths in a week.<p><strong>West Nile Fever versus Shigella</strong></p><p>With both the diseases making headlines in the state, some people are getting confused around the symptoms associated with each.</p><p>To begin with, both West Nile Fever and Shigella are caused by two different pathogens and have entirely different routes of transmission.</p><p>As per <em><a href="https://www.cdc.gov/shigella/about/index.html">Centers for Disease Control and Prevention</a></em>, Shigella is a bacterial infection which primarily affects the bowels causing severe ‘diarrhoea’ which can contain blood, mucus or even pus in some cases.</p><p>While Shigella can affect anyone, children under five years of age are the most vulnerable to the infection.</p><p>The infection can also be accompanied by abdominal pain and high fever and can also spread through sexual activity between infected adults.</p><p>West Nile Fever, on the other hand, is a viral infection caused by a mosquito bite and can result in flu-like symptoms.</p><p>As per CDC, about 80 percent people will not have any symptoms but few can have mild symptoms like fever with headache, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea or rash.</p><p>Rarely in older people and those who are immunocompromised, it can cause serious <a href="https://www.theweek.in/news/health/2026/06/11/west-nile-virus-vs-shigella-in-kerala-how-to-identify-symptoms-and-understand-the-key-differences.html">complications</a> of the nervous system like encephalitis and meningitis.</p><p>While Shigella can be treated with antibiotics, for West Nile Fever rest, fluids and pain medicines can provide some belief.</p>