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Shigella tightens grip on Kerala amidst West Nile fever scare: Seven more cases reported in Wayanad

The rising number of Shigella cases has taken the toll to 16 infected children in the district, the health officials informed on Friday.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 11:23 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 11:23 IST
KeralahealthInfectious Diseasesinfectious bacterial disease

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