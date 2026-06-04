Simply swaying your body can flush off toxins from one’s brain, study finds

<p>When a person sways even by a few inches, the movement can help flush off the toxins from the brain, reducing risk of neurodegenerative diseases, a study at Penn State has found out.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.nature.com/articles/s41593-026-02279-z">researchers </a>discovered a mechanical network running between the abdominal muscles, spinal cord and the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/nimhans-ilaiyaraaja-join-hands-to-launch-indias-first-music-brain-health-centre-in-bengaluru-4026810#google_vignette">brain</a> which collectively causes a ‘flush’ type movement every time the body prepares to move around.</p><p>As per researchers, the <a href="https://www.nature.com/articles/s41593-026-02279-z">findings</a> are a theoretical insight into why physical activity like exercise is so good for brain health and reduces risk of dementia.</p><p>The study compared the brain to a ‘dirty sponge’ which when placed under running water gets cleaned. </p><p>Likewise, the scientists also found a comparable phenomenon driven by bodily movement that could remove waste which could possibly interfere with the brain's normal functions.</p>.Pick an activity which puts you out of breath, study finds protection against eight major diseases.<p><strong>What did the study find?</strong></p><p>As per the findings published in the journal <em><a href="https://www.nature.com/articles/s41593-026-02279-z">Nature Neuroscience</a>, </em>when a person gets ready to move, their abdominal muscles tighten up. This tightening exerts a pressure on the spinal cord which transfers it on to the brain. This pressure cycle causes a shakeup in the cerebrospinal fluid which spills across the brain and just like a liquid detergent removes toxins and debris from folds of the brain.</p><p>Cerebrospinal fluid or CSF is a transparent fluid that acts like a cushion to the brain and spinal cord, protecting them from mechanical shocks.</p><p>Patrick Drew, one of the members of the research team, told <em><a href="https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2026/05/260501052832.htm">Science Daily </a></em>that the team aimed at understanding the flow of CSF across the brain.</p><p>Placing Swiss Webster mice on a moving platform and seeing their brain under high resolution lenses, the research team found out their brain moved inside the skull moments before the mice moved.</p><p>They tracked a hydraulic effect created by the abdominal muscles which placed a pressure on the central nervous system, causing the CSF to flow around the folds of the brain, clearing out the waste.</p><p>Just like other parts of the body, the human brain also generates metabolic waste in the form of chemicals or residual proteins that interfere with its function.</p><p>The scientists observed that the pressure generated by this biological hydraulic motion wasn’t as huge as the blood pressure inside the blood vessels.</p><p>Also, the brain was found to go back to its baseline position as soon as the movement ended.</p><p><strong>Why does this matter?</strong></p><p>The researchers suggested that if a movement as minute as a gentle sway can cause a ‘flushing’ effect on the brain, heavier or larger movements like engaging in rigorous physical activity could rapidly boost mental power and positively influence one’s cognitive abilities, also providing protection against many neurodegenerative conditions.</p>