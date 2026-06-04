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Simply swaying your body can flush off toxins from one’s brain, study finds

Just like other parts of the body, the human brain also generates metabolic waste in the form of chemicals or residual proteins that can interfere with its function.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 14:55 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 14:55 IST
BrainexerciseneurosciencePhysical Activitystudyneurological diseasedegeneration of brain cellsneurological disorderphysical fitness

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