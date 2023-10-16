Skipping a heartbeat over Afib

Afib stands as the most prevalent heart condition, characterised by irregular and often rapid heartbeats. Research conducted in India has indicated its impact on approximately 1% of the population. Afib causes the heart’s upper chambers to quiver instead of contracting effectively. Episodes of Afib may come and go, or they may be persistent. Afib itself usually isn’t life-threatening but when left unchecked, this may lead to the formation of blood clots in the upper chamber due to non-circulation of blood. These clots may travel to the brain and can lead to complications, the most severe being stroke which may lead to partial or complete paralysis of the body.