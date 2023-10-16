Skipping a heartbeat over Afib

In the complex symphony of the human body, the heart’s rhythm is the conductor of life itself. However, when disruption occurs, the consequences can be severe. Atrial fibrillation (Afib), a seemingly harmless irregularity in this rhythm, has emerged as a silent yet potent threat to cardiovascular health.
In the sphere of global healthcare, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) reign as the leading cause of death, exacting a significant toll of approximately 18.6 million lives each year. Unfortunately, our knowledge of Afib in India remains constrained, predominantly sourced from hospital-based studies. This limitation underscores the pressing need for heightened awareness and discourse. It becomes crucial to dive into Afib and grasp its complexities, uncover its widespread effects, and find ways to prevent it.
What is atrial fibrillation?
Afib stands as the most prevalent heart condition, characterised by irregular and often rapid heartbeats. Research conducted in India has indicated its impact on approximately 1% of the population. Afib causes the heart’s upper chambers to quiver instead of contracting effectively. Episodes of Afib may come and go, or they may be persistent. Afib itself usually isn’t life-threatening but when left unchecked, this may lead to the formation of blood clots in the upper chamber due to non-circulation of blood. These clots may travel to the brain and can lead to complications, the most severe being stroke which may lead to partial or complete paralysis of the body.
The weight of the burden
The combined impact of Afib and its association with stroke cannot be overstated. People with atrial fibrillation have three to five times greater risk for stroke making it a significant contributor to the global burden of disease. Moreover, one-fourth of all strokes after age 40 are caused by Afib. In India, a country with a burgeoning population and a rising prevalence of non-communicable diseases, the burden of Afib and its related complications is a matter of concern. With an estimated 7.9 million cases, India has the second-highest number of Afib patients. Thus, it is critical that patients receive timely diagnosis and are given appropriate therapy.
Symptoms of Afib
Symptoms of Afib may include palpitations (rapid, irregular heartbeat), shortness of breath, fatigue, dizziness, and chest pain. It is important to note that some individuals with Afib may not experience any noticeable symptoms, underscoring the importance of routine check-ups, especially for those at higher risk.
Risk factors of Afib
Understanding the risk factors associated with Afib is essential for early detection and prevention. While age, family history, and certain chronic conditions like diabetes, hypertension, and heart failure, ischemic heart disease, hyperthyroidism, chronic kidney disease play a role, lifestyle choices such as smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, and obesity can significantly increase the likelihood of developing Afib.
Early diagnosis & treatment
The most critical aspect in dealing with Afib and its potential consequences is seeking professional medical advice. If you experience any symptoms or have risk factors associated with Afib, consulting a healthcare professional is paramount. Early diagnosis and treatment not only enhance the quality of life but can also be lifesaving.
Key takeaways
Afib is the most common heart condition characterised by irregular and often rapid heartbeats.
This irregular heartbeat can lead to various complications, the most severe being stroke.
Recognising the symptoms of Afib like palpitations, shortness of breath, fatigue, dizziness, and chest pain is the first step toward timely intervention.
Elderly age, family history, high blood pressure, diabetes, lifestyle choices such as smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, and obesity can significantly increase the likelihood of developing Afib.
Early diagnosis and treatment not only enhance the quality of life but can also be lifesaving.
(The author is a senior medical director with a premier biopharmaceutical company.)