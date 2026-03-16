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Skipping first aid, costly immunoglobulins, delayed treatment: India amidst a dog bite crisis

A study shows that almost 80 per cent of healthcare facilities store rabies vaccines, only 20 per cent keep a stock of immunoglobulins.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 11:30 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 11:30 IST
Supreme CourtDeathDog AttackVaccineDog bitetreatmentcrisisanti-rabies vaccine

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