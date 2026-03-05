Menu
'Sleep divorce' on rise in India: Why couples sleeping separately?

Resmed’s Global Sleep Survey 2026 suggests that sleep divorce is on the rise as only 47% Indian couples share a bed. Experts tell you the pros and cons of the trend
Last Updated : 05 March 2026, 06:06 IST
When you look at how we’re living today, it’s not surprising that sleep divorce is on the rise. People are tired. Work pressure, late night scrolling, stress, snoring and different sleep schedules are all catalysts of this new trend
Dr Munia Bhattacharya Senior Consultant, Clinical Psychology, Mental Health And Behavioural Sciences, Marengo Asia Hospital, Gurugram
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Pexels</p></div>

Credit: Pexels

Few tips to help fix sleeping issues:


1. Slow down before bed.
2. Keep the bedroom peaceful.
3. Don’t carry fights into the night.
4. Respect each other’s sleep needs.
Published 05 March 2026, 06:06 IST
