When you look at how we’re living today, it’s not surprising that sleep divorce is on the rise. People are tired. Work pressure, late night scrolling, stress, snoring and different sleep schedules are all catalysts of this new trend
Dr Munia Bhattacharya Senior Consultant, Clinical Psychology, Mental Health And Behavioural Sciences, Marengo Asia Hospital, Gurugram
Credit: Pexels
Few tips to help fix sleeping issues:
1. Slow down before bed. 2. Keep the bedroom peaceful. 3. Don’t carry fights into the night. 4. Respect each other’s sleep needs.