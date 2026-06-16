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Sleep paradox | Women doze off better but feel unrested, men wake up quickly from slumber, but more satisfied: Study

As per reports, women form the majority of patients in a sleep clinic, but it is men who perform poorly on objective assessment of sleep parameters.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 12:13 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 12:13 IST
GenderSleep studySleep patternsleep cyclewomenMenTrendingSleep disorderssleep habitssleep deprivationTrending Nowsleep deficiency

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