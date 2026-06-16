Sleep paradox | Women doze off better but feel unrested, men wake up quickly from slumber, but more satisfied: Study

<p>Today many people are affected by poor sleep be it men or women. Disturbed or interrupted sleep is the most cited reason.</p><p>As per <em><a href="https://www.localcircles.com/a/press/page/india-sleep-survey-2026">Local Circles</a>, </em>around 60 per cent of Indian adults get less than six hours of interrupted sleep.</p><p>However, an interesting gender gap has caught the attention of sleep scientists who say that women sleep deeper, but feel more unrested and men sleep less but show more satisfaction.</p><p>As per <a href="https://www.health.harvard.edu/sleep/the-3-am-wake-up-why-it-happens-to-women-more-often-after-55">reports</a>, women form the majority of patients in a sleep clinic, but it is men who perform poorly on objective assessment of sleep parameters.</p><p>Growing research is finding more than one reason for this gender gap in sleep quality.</p>.Sleep fatigue on the rise as stress, screens & schedules disrupt rest.<p><strong>Sleep quality versus parameters</strong></p><p>Sleep problems are associated with poor cardiovascular health, increased risk of Alzheimer’s and diabetes. </p><p>A sleep includes majorly three parts — the act of falling asleep, maintaining sleep and sleeping all through the night.</p><p>If any aspect of this process suffers, the person is said to have poor sleep or sleep problems.</p><p>Statistically, <a href="https://www.sleepfoundation.org/insomnia/insomnia-women">women </a>are more likely to have complaints around insomnia.</p><p>While there are sex-specific physical obstructions to sound sleep, a growing scientific body is now shifting the focus to a newer dimension of sleep disturbance — perceived quality of sleep.</p><p>Published in the journal <em><a href="https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/neuroscience/quality-of-sleep">Neuroscience</a>, </em>a research paper explores that sleep quality is not assessed by sleep duration alone or the depth of sleep, but also on perceived quality of sleep.</p><p>Multiple studies have shown that two thirds of clinical insomnia samples report poor sleep even when their objective sleep parameters were on point. This has convinced sleep scientists that sleep experience is much more subjective than quantitative characteristics like sleep onset, duration, awakenings and others.</p><p><strong>Why are women poor on sleep?</strong></p><p>A research published in the journal <em><a href="https://academic.oup.com/sleepadvances/article/7/2/zpag048/8663014?login=false">Sleep Advances</a> </em>recorded sleep quality ratings in 238 men and 238 women. They found that women showed lower sleep quality than men, but paradoxically had fewer awakenings per hour, longer sleep duration and higher sleep efficiency.</p><p>On the contrary, men with shorter awakenings reported better sleep quality.</p><p>Interestingly, the research found that men with longer awakening periods showed similar dissatisfaction with their sleep quality as women did.</p><p>When the men with shorter awakenings were excluded, the sleep perception remained same across the sexes.</p><p>The scientists found that though women have fewer awakenings at night, they tend to remain awake longer than men do and have better memory of the night.</p><p>As per<a href="https://theconversation.com/women-report-poor-sleep-despite-a-good-nights-rest-while-men-overestimate-their-own-sleep-quality-284764"> </a><em><a href="https://theconversation.com/women-report-poor-sleep-despite-a-good-nights-rest-while-men-overestimate-their-own-sleep-quality-284764">The Conversation</a>, </em>if women accidentally get up at night, they on average remain awake for nine minutes with men under six or seven minutes.</p><p>Also, it just takes a five minute awakening to remember the details of the night. </p><p>Hence, perception of sleep quality is also affected by memory of the night and this causes men to overestimate their sleep as opposed to women.</p><p><strong>Other physical causes</strong></p><p>As per<a href="https://www.sleepfoundation.org/women-sleep/do-women-need-more-sleep-than-men"> </a><em><a href="https://www.sleepfoundation.org/women-sleep/do-women-need-more-sleep-than-men">Sleep Foundation</a></em>, there are some sex-specific reasons which affect the quality of sleep among women. </p><p>The rise and fall of hormones during the menstrual cycle, bladder problems and back pain during pregnancy, menopausal changes and others can make it hard for them to sustain sleep.</p>