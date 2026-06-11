'Some battles are of ethics, not logic': Hyderabad pediatrician loses hope in battle against fake ORS; exits IAP

<p>Hyderabad-based Dr. Sivaranjani Santosh fell short of hope for the first time in eight years after a resilient battle against <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/health/hyderabad-pediatrician-who-fought-against-misuse-of-ors-labeling-slapped-with-legal-notice-3942654">fake ORS circulation</a> in the country brought her at odds with the Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP) and the pharma giant Kenvue. </p><p>The conflict of interest has caused the pediatrician to take an exit from IAP amidst some members accusing her of using the cause as a ‘publicity stunt’.</p><p>While the lack of support tired her spirits, caused her to go off social media for brief, Dr. Santosh has recently reactivated her accounts.</p><p>To her parting ways with the pediatric association, she defended her position and said: “Pharmaceutical funding must not be prioritized over the health of our children.”</p><p>The influential children’ doctor expressed her disappointment with the leadership of the IAP and other medical associations who failed to support her fight against fake ORS.</p><p>Speaking to <em>DH, </em>Dr. Santosh said: “I am tired of fighting alone and even my family is stressed about the situation. At this point, I really don’t know what I should do next. It’s not one man’s battle, it should have been a collective stand for the right thing.”</p><p>In March 2026, Dr. Santosh was <a href="https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/health/after-iap-exit-hyderabad-paediatrician-sivaranjani-santosh-alleges-pharma-influence-seeks-probe-into-orsl-promotion/article71075518.ece">slapped with a notice</a> by the pharma giant Kenvue, the consumer health division of Johnson and Johnson, accusing her for maligning the image of their energy drink with “unscientific facts”.</p>.Hyderabad pediatrician who fought against misuse of ORS labeling slapped with legal notice.<p><strong>The backstory</strong></p><p>Using both social media channels and a legal pathway, Dr. Santosh waged an awareness fight against brands selling fruity electrolytes and positioning them as oral rehydration therapy (ORS). </p><p>As per the <a href="https://www.who.int/publications/i/item/WHO-FCH-CAH-06.1">World Health Organisation (WHO)</a>, acute diarrhoeal diseases are among the leading causes of mortality in infants and young children. One way of treating them is by giving them a clinically prepared glucose-electrolyte solution called Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS) solution. </p><p>The solution is a calculated mixture of electrolytes and glucose. </p><p>As per <a href="https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7210290/">studies</a>, the small intestine contains receptors that require glucose and sodium to stimulate the absorption of water into the bloodstream, even when a person has diarrhoeal disease.</p><p>While adding sucralose, an artificial sweetener, doesn't significantly affect the osmolarity function of the solution, it cannot replace glucose in the mixture.</p><p>Dr. Santosh’s awareness campaign reached a <a href="https://lawnotes.co/dr-sivaranjani-santosh-v-food-safety-and-standards-authority-of-india-fssai-2025/">milestone </a>in October 2025 when the <em>Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI)</em> prohibited the manufacturers or drug brands to label electrolyte drinks as ‘ORS’ unless the formulation was in complete adherence to the WHO’s standard formula.</p><p>This order had caused Kenvue to make changes to its brand <em>ORSL</em> which was marketed as an ORS drink.</p><p>This year the pharma giant introduced a re-branded energy drink <em>ERZL</em> in the market and positioned it as a product with renewed composition, having 1.4 times more electrolytes and 8 times less sugar. The packaging cover of the drink labeled it as an ‘electrolyte drink’ as opposed to ORS.</p>.<p><strong>The present conflict</strong></p><p>While the new ORS directives by FSSAI are now in place, Dr. Santosh expressed her concerns about the consumer confusion caused by the drinks ‘ORSL’ and ‘ERZL’ with the two acronyms not very different from each other. </p><p>The pediatrician highlighted the close resemblance between the older brand and the revamped product which can easily be confused for the other.</p><p>“Even the ‘E’ is designed in such a way that it looks like the ‘O’. Do you really think a consumer can draw discretion between the two products even when they sound so much alike?” said Dr. Santosh.</p><p>However, this objection was met with a notice from the giant pharma which called the allegations as ‘unscientific’ and ‘malicious’.</p><p>The pediatrician had primarily raised concerns around the prolonged use of sucralose or other non-nutritive sweeteners present in the solution which could be harmful to children below two years of age.</p><p>In a rebuttal notice to her, the pharma giant said: “There are several beverages in Indian markets which contain sucralose and therefore the selective targeting of our brand <em>ERZL </em>reflects your malicious intent. It is even more pertinent to note that you yourself have called sucralose a debatable topic.”</p><p>Defending its position, the pharma further argued that its product <em>ERZL</em> is not being marketed as an ORS drink with it having a newer packaging which calls it an electrolyte drink. It also said that how the two products resembled each other was unreasonable and baseless.</p><p>The pharmaceutical company stated that its product was in complete compliance with FSSAI’s guidelines and also drew a clear distinction between its ORS drink <em>ORSL (WHO-based) </em>and electrolyte drink <em>ERZL.</em></p><p>Commenting on this, Dr. Santosh told <em>DH </em>that the brand stands strong on its legal footing but hers is a fight of ethics.</p><p>“Logically all is fine but when it comes to therapeutic ethics, why give a person even one chance to make a decision error while selling or buying these products. Because of the minimal changes in re-branded product, it will continue to cause confusion among those who unintentionally sell it as ORS and consumers who will buy it thinking it is ORS,” said Dr. Santosh.</p>