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'Some battles are of ethics, not logic': Hyderabad pediatrician loses hope in battle against fake ORS; exits IAP

The conflict of interest has caused the pediatrician to take an exit from IAP amidst some members accusing her of using the cause as a ‘publicity stunt’.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 11:53 IST
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Comparative snapshot of ERZL and ORSL.

Comparative snapshot of ERZL and ORSL.

Credit: 1mg image

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Published 11 June 2026, 11:53 IST
healthDehydrationchildren illchild health

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