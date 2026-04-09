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Some highly trained dogs can sniff out upcoming health crisis in people

Unlike pets, service dogs are highly trained canines undergoing rigorous training in responding to specific medical conditions and disabilities.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 14:38 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 14:38 IST
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