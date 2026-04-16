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Some people cannot poop away from home, experts call it 'shy bowel syndrome'

This psychogenic condition, causing fecal retention, is more likely to affect those suffering from anxiety disorders.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 17:22 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 17:22 IST
Irritable Bowel Syndromeinflammatory bowel disease in childrenTrendingInflammatory Bowel DiseaseFunctional Bowel Diseasesocial anxietyFecal microbiome transplantationphobias

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