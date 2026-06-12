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Songs you like the most can make you exercise beyond your usual limits, study finds

A study suggests that a person can unknowingly out limit their exhaustion peak if they are listening to their choice of music in the background.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 14:20 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 14:20 IST
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