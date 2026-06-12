Songs you like the most can make you exercise beyond your usual limits, study finds

<p>Every time one hits the treadmill or gets on a jogging track, there is an internal war around the last five minutes of it which can feel the heaviest. While some discontinue, others push harder with a bitter expression all over their face. It is even more unbearable when one exercises in silence.</p><p>A study suggests that a person can unknowingly out limit their exhaustion peak if they are listening to their choice of music in the background.</p><p>It is comparable to swimming where the person burns energy without even realizing it when they are under water.</p><p>While music directly cannot cause people to lose more <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/nostalgia-workouts-anyone-3613252">calories</a>, it can help increase the pain endurance in people, the study observed.</p><p>The study found that the participants were able to do an additional six minutes of workout from their usual exhaustion limit. </p><p>The <a href="https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2026/05/260508003123.htm">findings</a> suggest that playing a desirable music in the background made the physical activity doable and even more enjoyable, causing the person to temporarily increase their endurance strength.</p>.Yoga not just an exercise, but strong soft power of India: MP Yaduveer Wadiyar in Mysuru.<p><strong>What did the study find?</strong></p><p>The study published in the journal <em><a href="https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1469029226000579?via%3Dihub">Psychology of Sport & Exercise</a></em> involved 29 adults who were made to engage in a high intensity cycling activity in two different sets – first, without music and then with their self-selected music playing out in the background.</p><p>When the participants cycled without music, the average time for exercise was 29.8 minutes and when they did with music, it was about 35.6 minutes, with an established 20 percent improvement in endurance.</p><p>As per the study, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/apple-fitness-launches-new-workout-programmes-for-apple-watch-users-3851882#google_vignette">exercise tolerance </a>has been defined as the capacity to sustain an activity at a consistent intensity without discomfort.</p><p>People with lower endurance are at increased risk of poor fitness, cardiovascular problems, disability and premature mortality.</p><p>Earlier fatigue was closely understood as a pure physiological phenomenon but newer studies are discovering psychological aspects to it. It may not be the absolute physiological limit of a body’s energy output, they have been assuming.</p><p>To put it simply, it is the perceived effort which often signals if one is exhausted. In this manner, music has the ability to alter this perception and elongate one’s endurance limit.</p><p>When the participants exercised for longer periods and burnt more energy, the lactate levels in the muscles and heart rate remained the same. This showed that music wasn’t changing the physical demands for the extended workout but it simply increased the endurance or pain stage, allowing people to go beyond their usual limit without awareness.</p><p><strong>Why is this useful?</strong></p><p>As per the scientists, this study can be practically useful to all those who struggle with a weak endurance limit for physical activity.</p><p>At the same time, it can enhance body strengthening sessions for professional athletes and exercise enthusiasts.</p><p>While its physiological function during the exercise remains unclear, music has been found to make physical activity more tolerable. </p>