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Homehealth

South Asian women at increased risk of premature menopause, compared to other ethnicities: Study

Menopause is said to be premature if attained before turning 40 and early if attained during age 40-44.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 09:52 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 09:52 IST

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