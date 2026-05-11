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'South Korea has multiple cases every year': Indian doctors on Hantavirus risk

Some diseases are a result of the interaction between the natural habitat and the demographic vulnerability of the nearby population, said an infectious disease expert.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 11:50 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 11:50 IST
cruiseVirusWHOquarantineVirus Outbreakinstitutional quarantineVirus-hitVirus fearvirus-hit areashantavirus

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