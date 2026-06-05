Spikes don’t hurt, persistent presence in body does - what should one know about cortisol

<p>The buzz word ‘cortisol spike’ is causing many people to fear the hormone and call it out for a puffy face or an elongated waistline.</p><p>While these terms sound catchy, the real danger doesn’t lie in those <a href="https://theconversation.com/cortisol-spikes-are-normal-so-when-is-cortisol-a-real-problem-267006">‘occasional spikes</a>’ but it is the slight but constant elevation in the bloodstream which makes it problematic, experts have said.</p><p>Produced by the adrenal gland (sits on top of kidneys), the hormone is essential for regulating metabolism, immune response and even managing one’s emotions.</p><p>As per experts, cortisol has a complex regulation — a fine balance between too little and too much.</p><p>By its nature, cortisol is protective as it plays an active role in energy production and survival against threat.</p><p>As per<a href="https://www.healthline.com/health/high-cortisol-symptoms"> </a><em><a href="https://www.healthline.com/health/high-cortisol-symptoms">Healthline</a>, </em>sudden bursts of cortisol in the blood aren’t as dangerous as chronic elevation.</p>.‘Feeling hungry, dear customer?’, ‘your ride is on the way’, ‘please rate us’ — notifications can make people sick.<p><strong>Peak versus plateau</strong></p><p>Cortisol levels in the blood are affected by multiple factors: food, exercise, light, illness and inner emotional states.</p><p>As per <em><a href="https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/cortisol-and-stress#stress-and-cortisol">Medical News Today</a>, </em>whenever the body experiences an unexpected internal or external stressor, the body initiates the release of cortisol.</p><p>The hormone in turn causes a cascade of physiological events in the body like increased heart rate, breathing rate and increased energy production to tackle the stressor.</p><p>Over the course of the day, the levels of cortisol keep fluctuating with highest in the morning and lowest in the evening, enabling the person to sleep.</p><p>As per studies, there is a <a href="https://academic.oup.com/edrv/article/46/1/43/7739741?login=false">cortisol peak</a> right in the morning within the first hour of a person waking up and boosts the person with all the energy they may need to start their day.</p><p>As per<a href="https://theconversation.com/cortisol-spikes-are-normal-so-when-is-cortisol-a-real-problem-267006"> </a><em><a href="https://theconversation.com/cortisol-spikes-are-normal-so-when-is-cortisol-a-real-problem-267006">The Conversation</a>, </em>this sudden burst of cortisol in the body helps one face any physical or mental challenges in the day.</p><p>As per experts, these sudden peaks are both beneficial and harmless.</p><p>However, when a person is exposed to a multitude of stressors or has an extended exposure to one or more stressor, it causes the cortisol to remain consistently elevated in the blood.</p><p>As per experts, due to constant stress, the cortisol levels can switch from occasional peaks to a consistent ‘plateau’ state which is associated with poor cardiovascular health, lower immune response and even cancer.</p><p>Studies suggest when the Hypothalamic-Pituitary-Adrenal (HPA) axis becomes dysfunctional, the cortisol peaks disappear into stubborn plateaus which are more worrisome than the over hyped ‘spikes’.</p><p><strong>Signs you have elevated cortisol </strong></p><p>As per the <em><a href="https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/articles/22187-cortisol">Cleveland Clinic</a>, </em>a person’s body can show up some signs when the cortisol levels are more persistent in the blood:</p><ol><li><p>Unexplainable weight gain in the face and belly.</p></li><li><p>Fat deposits between your shoulder blades.</p></li><li><p>Muscle weakness.</p></li><li><p>Excessive hair growth on the body in women.</p></li><li><p>In some cases, chronic stress can lead to telogen effluvium, a temporary hair loss condition where a large quantity of hair gets into the resting phase and shed down all at once.</p></li></ol>