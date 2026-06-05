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Spikes don’t hurt, persistent presence in body does - what should one know about cortisol

Studies suggest when the Hypothalamic-Pituitary-Adrenal (HPA) axis becomes dysfunctional, the cortisol peaks disappear into stubborn plateaus which are more worrisome than the over hyped ‘spikes’.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 16:59 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 16:59 IST
healthstressPTSDcortisolanxietystress & anxiety

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