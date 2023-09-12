Split cadaver liver donation surgery saves two lives

Giving details of the surgery, the Jaslok Hospital said that a 54-year-old male and a driver by occupation, experienced an irreversible brain stroke that led to brain stem death. After extensive medical evaluation and counselling, his family made the selfless decision to donate his organs, including the heart, lungs, liver, and kidneys. Despite initial hesitation, the brother and wife consented to the organ donation, paving the way for the life-saving surgeries.