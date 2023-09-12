Split cadaver liver donation surgery saves two lives

In a groundbreaking medical achievement, the Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai recently conducted a split cadaver liver donation surgery that resulted in life-saving interventions for two patients suffering from end-stage liver disease or liver cirrhosis.
The procedure involved the innovative technique of splitting a single deceased donor liver into right and left portions, benefiting both an adult and a pediatric recipient simultaneously.
The split cadaver liver transplantation technique has effectively expanded the donor pool and provides hope to patients on waiting lists. In India, this technique remains relatively uncommon, but Jaslok Hospital’s successful implementation marks a significant step towards addressing the organ shortage.
"While technically demanding, the split cadaver liver transplantation is a testament to the expertise of our surgical team and the collaboration among various medical specialists. With the successful execution of this procedure, we hope to encourage further adoption of this practice across the country to benefit patients in need,” said Dr A S Soin, Director, Liver Transplant Programme, Jaslok Hospital.
Giving details of the surgery, the Jaslok Hospital said that a 54-year-old male and a driver by occupation, experienced an irreversible brain stroke that led to brain stem death. After extensive medical evaluation and counselling, his family made the selfless decision to donate his organs, including the heart, lungs, liver, and kidneys. Despite initial hesitation, the brother and wife consented to the organ donation, paving the way for the life-saving surgeries.
For the liver transplant recipients, Jaslok Hospital identified a 45-year-old male with cirrhosis who had been awaiting a suitable organ for three months. In a parallel scenario, a critically ill 7-year-old child from Wadia Children Hospital urgently needed a liver transplant to survive acute liver failure.
“The surgical team at Jaslok Hospital undertook the challenging procedure of splitting the liver into two functional lobes. The larger right lobe was transplanted into the adult recipient at Jaslok Hospital, while the smaller left lobe was meticulously transported to Wadia Hospital and transplanted into the pediatric recipient. This intricate process required expert coordination and a seamless partnership between teams at different hospitals,” a Jaslok Hospital spokesperson said.
Both adult and paediatric recipients are currently in stable condition and on their way to recovery.
“The split cadaver liver donation surgery is an exceptional medical achievement that showcases the power of innovative techniques and collaboration between medical institutions. By splitting a single donor liver, we were able to save two lives simultaneously, addressing the critical shortage of organs for transplantation,” said Dr Milind Khadke, Director Medical Services, Jaslok Hospital.