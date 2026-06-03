Standing ovation for pancreatic cancer breakthrough: Oncologists leave their seats in loud applause

<p>It is rare to find moments where thousands of medical doctors leave their seats and an entire auditorium breaks into a loud applause — it happened at the annual meet of <em>American Society of Clinical Oncology </em>where the presentation of a drug proven to extend lives of those affected by pancreatic cancer sent a renewed wave of hope and rejoice all across the medical community.</p><p>The drug <a href="https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2505783">Daraxonrasib</a> developed by the scientists at <em><a href="https://www.revmed.com/about/">Revolution Medicine</a>, </em>a biotech company finding targeted therapies for RAS-based cancers was found to double the survival span of people with end stage pancreatic cancer, one of the deadliest diseases in the world.</p><p>A video clip from ASCO 2026 got circulated all over social media, showing over thousands of oncology specialists applauding the discovery made by the biotech firm. </p>.<p>The drug targets a mutated challenging gene RAS which is present in most cases of <a href="https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2505783">pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC)</a>, the most common form of pancreatic cancer.</p><p>People on the experimental pill lived for over 13 months as opposed to those on chemotherapy who couldn’t survive beyond 6.6 months.</p><p>Mark Lewis, a gastrointestinal oncology expert and a pancreatic cancer survivor himself cheered the discovery in a tweet saying: “Cheers, chills, and a standing ovation when RASolute 302 showed unprecedented survival on Daraxonrasib for patients with progressive pancreatic cancer. Seldom do you sense you’re witnessing a historic moment in cancer care but this feels like RAS targeting has arrived.”</p><p>For the longest, the probability of surviving this cancer form has been considerably low.</p><p>Often detected at later stages, only about <a href="https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0092867423001423">12 percent </a>of the patients are predicted to survive beyond 5 years. Some even lose their lives within six months of the diagnosis.</p><p>As per experts, the surgical incision of the cancerous tissue involves a highly complex surgery because of an anatomically difficult terrain with pancreas being a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/health/this-surgery-remains-every-surgeons-worst-nightmare-are-robotic-hands-any-helpful-4011489">‘crushable’ organ </a>and surrounded by major organs and blood vessels on all sides.</p>.Breakthrough in pancreatic cancer: World’s most formidable disease can have a life-extending pill.<p><strong>Undruggable for the longest</strong></p><p>Most of the people diagnosed with end stage pancreatic cancer find hope in chemotherapy. </p><p>While <a href="https://theconversation.com/breakthrough-drug-nearly-doubles-survival-with-advanced-pancreatic-cancer-an-oncologist-explains-how-daraxonrasib-overcame-an-undruggable-disease-283647">chemotherapy</a> can slow down the progression of the disease, rarely it is able to kill the cancer cells.</p><p>What makes pancreatic cancer so robust and aggressive ? It is the mutated <a href="https://theconversation.com/breakthrough-drug-nearly-doubles-survival-with-advanced-pancreatic-cancer-an-oncologist-explains-how-daraxonrasib-overcame-an-undruggable-disease-283647">KRAS</a> genes – the toughest nut to crack.</p><p>This gene is responsible for coding a protein whose function is to regulate cell growth. </p><p>In normal circumstances, there is a dual switch to this gene and changes from ‘on’ to ‘off’.</p><p>However, when mutated, it rests at a permanent ‘on’ mode and this makes the cell growth unstoppable.</p><p>Also, this gene has a smooth outer surface, offering no pockets where medicinal chemicals could get attached and control its action. In some cases, this makes chemotherapy ineffective in the long run. </p><p>Unfortunately, most people having pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) have this mutated genetic pattern.</p><p>The experimental drug Daraxoneasib has been found to shut down the gene using alternative pathways. </p><p>If approved, this medicine can revolutionize treatment for pancreatic cancer in the coming years. </p>