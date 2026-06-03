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Standing ovation for pancreatic cancer breakthrough: Oncologists leave their seats in loud applause

A video clip from ASCO 2026 got circulated all over social media, showing over thousands of oncology specialists across the globe applauding the discovery made by the biotech firm.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 12:28 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 12:28 IST
pancreatic cancerpancreasoncologistspancreatic tumourscancer breakthrough

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