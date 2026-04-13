<p>It is reasonable to assume that stressful events can make us fall sick. Ironically, most people function optimally during stressful situations, including an exam which has kept one awake overnight, an extended wedding celebration or a hectic week at work without any moment to catch breath.</p><p>Despite low energy, most people perform at the best of their physiological capacities under similar circumstances.</p><p>However, illness catches at a time when one is least expecting it. One may ask themselves why do they feel<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/health/burnout-is-not-as-same-as-depression-or-tiredness-say-experts-3943105"> sick</a> on a weekend when all they did was rest.</p><p>Though confusing, experts have found a physiological explanation to it. They call it the ‘let down effect’.</p><p>The phenomenon is described as a sudden drop in the physiological arousal after a stressor, positive or negative has passed.</p>.Burnout is not as same as depression or tiredness, say experts.<p><strong>Why is one unlikely to fall sick under stress?</strong></p><p>It seems so reasonable to believe that in a stressful situation, anything physically, emotionally or mentally demanding should show up as physical symptoms in the body.</p><p>For instance, a person attending three consecutive events in a row without enough sleep passes the time without getting sick. However, a moment of respite and illness shows up out of nowhere.</p><p>As per experts, when the body associates a situation as a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/lifestyle/workplace-burnout-why-it-is-important-to-go-on-a-hiatus-3933274">stressor</a>, positive or negative, it puts the system on alert mode.</p><p>It mobilises energy through survival hormones like cortisol, adrenaline and other similar kinds. These fueling chemicals boost the immune response, suppress any kind of inflammatory response like fever or body ache. </p><p>The high inflow of these chemicals into the bloodstream can make the body cope up with the immediate demands.</p><p>However, the moment a person puts their hair down, the symptoms emerge and the person becomes clueless as to what caused them to come up.</p><p>Speaking to <em>DH, </em>Chetna Luthra, a clinical psychologist at the Marengo Asia Hospitals (Gurugram) said, “Once the stressor passes, and the body relaxes, it is less vigilant and weaker against illnesses. Since the immune system is no longer suppressed, it may react strongly to infections that may have been prevalent in the past.”</p><p>Upper respiratory infections, flu-like symptoms, migraine, headaches, dermatitis, joint pain, muscle stiffness and depressive episodes are a few of the conditions that can show up, said Luthra.</p><p>Talking to <em>DH, </em>Yash Dilip, a Mumbai-based psychotherapist said the symptoms mostly after a stressful period ends after exams, deadlines, or a crisis.</p><p>Accordig to a <a href="https://www.webmd.com/men/features/suffering-from-let-down-effect">media report</a>, People having chronic ailments like Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), ulcerative colitis, eczema, urticaria and others are more likely to face flare-ups after the stressful situation ends.</p><p><strong>A dangerous loop</strong></p><p>As per an article in<a href="https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/5-cents-the-doctor-is-in/202604/the-let-down-effect-when-de-stressing-makes-you-sick"> </a><em><a href="https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/5-cents-the-doctor-is-in/202604/the-let-down-effect-when-de-stressing-makes-you-sick">Psychology Today</a>, </em>fear and anger are two emotions that can keep the body in constant state of activation.</p><p>The author in the article says that if the survival response is triggered frequently or for prolonged periods, the stress tolerance decreases.</p><p>There will come a time when the body will start to associate minor inconvenience as a stressful event, making the person fall into a complex loop.</p><p>As per experts, this is another reason why post-retirement many people start to battle health challenges.</p><p>“It's not a failure of resilience. If anything, it reflects how hard the body has been working to hold things together and how it finally takes the opportunity to rest and recover,” said Dilip.</p>