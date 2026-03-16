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Study finds cells can sense far beyond surfaces they touch, may help arrest cancer spread

Findings published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) show that ordinary cells can achieve a similar feat when they work together.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 10:29 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 10:29 IST
United StatesCancerHealth newscellstudy

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