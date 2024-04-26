Stunting risk higher among children living in India's hills, mountains: Study

New Delhi: Children living in India's hills and mountains are at an increased risk of stunted growth, with the risk increasing with rise in altitude, according to new research published in the British Medical Journal Nutrition, Prevention & Health.

Analysing data of more than 1.65 lakh children under five years of age, researchers observed that stunting was more common among those born as a third or later child to parents, and those having a small size at birth.

Data was included from the 2015-16 National Family Health Survey (NFHS-4) for analysis. The WHO standards were used to define stunting.

The researchers, including those from Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal, suggested that continuous exposure to high altitude environment can reduce appetite, and limit oxygen and nutrient absorption, even as, they said, a direct causal link was not established in the observational study.

The team also said that food insecurity in hilly and mountainous regions tends to be more, arising out of lower crop yields and harsher climate. Providing access to healthcare in these regions, including implementing nutritional programmes, is challenging, they said.