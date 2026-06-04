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Sudanese national shifted to isolation centre in Hyderabad over suspected Ebola symptoms

According to the WHO website, Ebola is a severe and often fatal disease that affects humans and other primates.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 10:19 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 10:19 IST
HyderabadhealthIndiaSudanEbola virus

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