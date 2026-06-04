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Homehealth

'Suicide disease' which troubles Salman Khan often gets confused with toothache, migraine – know why

Khan described the pain as ‘electrifying’, not wishing upon even his worst enemies.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 11:47 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 11:47 IST
Salman KhanhealthDiseasemigraine headachesmigrainepainkillersneurological diseaseneurological disorder

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