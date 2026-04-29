<p>In an interesting finding, a small dose of Vitamin D supplement is found to double the success rate of chemotherapy in people battling breast cancer.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/01635581.2025.2480854">study</a> found people who took the vitamin alongside the traditional cancer treatment were far more likely to see their cancerous tumours shrinking or getting vanished.</p><p>Apart from structural development, the vitamin has been increasingly studied for its immune function and its protection against cardiovascular conditions and mood disorders.</p><p>If sufficiently documented, the commonly found supplement could play an important role in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/companies/astrazeneca-posts-profit-beat-backs-2026-outlook-on-strong-cancer-drug-sales-3984966">cancer treatment</a>, particularly in restoring the collateral damage caused by conventional treatments like chemotherapy and radiation therapy which lower the body's natural defense systems.</p><p>Chemotherapy is a powerful medicinal treatment targeting rapidly dividing cells (cancer), however, it comes with a cost of destroying the body's healthy cells and causing significant physical impairment in the patient.</p>.Scientists say cancer cells have an Achilles heel, they can be starved to death.<p><strong>What did the study find?</strong></p><p>Known for regulating the levels of calcium and phosphate in the blood, Vitamin D is fat soluble, easily absorbed by the small intestine and is stored in the fatty tissues of the body. </p><p>The <a href="https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2026/04/260428004119.htm">study </a>coming from Brazil and conducted at Sao Paulo State University, included 80 women over the age of 45 and who were about to begin chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer.</p><p>The participants were divided into two broad groups: those who were administered a daily dose of 2,000 IU (International units ) of Vitamin D and another group who were given placebo pills.</p><p>After six months, it was found that 43 percent of women who took Vitamin D alongside chemotherapy showed complete disappearance of the cancer and in the placebo group, the success rate stood at 24 percent.</p><p>The researchers noted that the amount of Vitamin D given to the patients in a week was far less than the recommended value which is 50, 000 IU per week.</p><p>With even small quantities of Vitamin D showing significant improvement in the clinical outcomes of cancer patients, the experts suggested it could become a potentially easily accessible and inexpensive supplement in boosting the body’s response to cancer treatment.</p><p>As per the standard recommendation, an adult must consume between 600 IU to 800 IU per day and for children it must be around 400 IU to 600 IU, depending on the age and medical history. </p><p>As per <em><a href="https://www.healthline.com/health/food-nutrition/benefits-vitamin-d#faq">Healthline</a>, </em>those who are pregnant or breastfeeding must also limit the intake up to 600 IU.</p><p>However, excessive dosage can pose risks to health, experts have warned. It can cause gastrointestinal problems and in some cases affect the kidney.</p><p>Low Vitamin D levels are also associated with high blood pressure, heart failure and even mood disorders, reported <em>The Conversation.</em></p>