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Sunshine vitamin doubles success of chemotherapy in breast cancer patients, study finds

If sufficiently documented, the commonly found supplement could play an important role in cancer treatment.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 15:37 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 15:37 IST
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