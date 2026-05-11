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Suppressing sneeze can make one’s brain leak; rare case surprises doctors

The case mentioned in the American Journal of Case reports describes a woman from Saudi Arabia, in her mid 40s, getting frequent headaches and clear nasal discharge for three consecutive months.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 16:05 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 16:05 IST
healthBrainEmergencyInjuryMedicaleye injurynose

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