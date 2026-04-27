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Teleradiology to be launched soon, says Karnataka minister Dinesh Gundu Rao

Speaking to reporters on Monday, he explained that X-ray and scan reports can be sent through a tele-system, allowing radiologists to review them and provide their opinions remotely.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 17:08 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 17:08 IST
Karnataka NewsDinesh Gundu RaoRadiology

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