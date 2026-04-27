Teleradiology to be launched soon, says Karnataka minister Dinesh Gundu Rao

<p>Dharwad: Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that there has long been a shortage of radiologists, and arrangements have been made for one radiologist to serve at two locations. He added that a teleradiology system will be launched soon.</p><p>Speaking to reporters on Monday, he explained that X-ray and scan reports can be sent through a tele-system, allowing radiologists to review them and provide their opinions remotely. “That is what teleradiology is,” he said.</p>.Karnataka health department recruits doctors, technicians to tackle shortage.<p>He further stated that the recruitment process to fill 1,300 staff positions and 225 specialist doctor posts will begin soon. A proposal will also be submitted seeking approval to fill the remaining vacant posts.</p><p>“More than one lakh girls in the state have already been administered the cervical cancer prevention vaccine. There are no side effects from this vaccine, and parents need not worry,” he added.</p>