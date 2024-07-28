The great protein pump-up

Dr Cyriac Abby Philips explains, “Whey protein comes in three forms: concentrate, isolate, and hydrolysate. Whey protein concentrate (WPC) is the most common, containing about 70-80 per cent protein by weight, with the remainder composed of lactose, fats and minerals. It retains more of the beneficial nutrients found in whole milk and thus is a well-rounded option for overall nutrition. Whey protein isolate (WPI) undergoes additional processing to remove most of the lactose and fat, resulting in protein content of 90 per cent or higher. This makes WPI an excellent choice for higher protein with minimal carbohydrates and fats for lactose intolerant or those on a low-carb diet. Whey protein hydrolysate (WPH) is pre-digested and partially hydrolysed, thus the protein is broken down into smaller peptides, which can be absorbed more quickly. It is used in medical protein supplements, infant formulas, etc.”