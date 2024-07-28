The great protein pump-up

The protein-gobbling generation was taken aback when the ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) and the National Institute of Nutrition came out with a warning about protein — they stated clearly that protein powders and supplements do not increase muscle, and can be unnecessary and harmful as dietary protein supplementation is associated with only a small increase in muscle strength and size during prolonged resistance exercise training (RET). It stopped many in their weight-training tracks.
The gym-going, muscle-buffing, bulked-up protein seekers are now facing a conundrum. They are wondering if they should protein away at all even as they glance apprehensively at the array of snazzily packaged protein powders on their shelf. According to evidence-based research, protein supplement use has risen over 40 per cent. That alone is cause for concern. While several studies suggest that after exercise, a protein intake of 0.2-0.8 gm/kg of body weight will stimulate muscle synthesis, are users going overboard? And what in actuality are the nutritional facts?
Reality check
The India protein-based product market size reached Rs 33,028.5 crores in 2023. The International Market Analysis Research and Consulting Group (IMARC) expects the market to reach Rs 1,28,460.5 crores by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8 per cent between 2024 and 2032.
A majority of the brands though are mislabelled and contaminated, according to a recent study titled The Citizens Protein Project co-authored by Dr Cyriac Abby Philips et al. It indicated that 70 per cent of protein powders are not what they claim, 14 per cent contain harmful toxins and 8 per cent have traces of pesticides. The study also said that Indian-made herbal protein powders are of poor quality, and contain liver-toxic botanicals, even arsenic. Of the 36 brands analysed, 20 were Indian-made, rest were from multinationals.
But ask regular gym goers like Nathanial Lobo, who spends Rs 3,000 on protein supplements monthly, and he says, “I have been taking 100 per cent whey protein isolate on and off for three years. Each serving contains 24 gm of protein. I have found a huge difference in muscle growth when I use it. But my use is intermittent, not regular.”
What’s the catch?
It is irrefutable that proteins aid in muscle growth and repair. However, the catch is that it only works if you include some form of resistance exercise like weight training. Additionally, if muscles aren’t exercised, or protein is in excess, there may be unwanted side effects.
Co-author of the Citizen Study, Dr Cyriac Abby Philips explains, “A significant number of these supplements were grossly mislabelled, with actual protein content far below the advertised amounts. Some brands were potentially believed to be engaged in deceptive ‘protein/amino-spiking’ by adding inexpensive amino acids to artificially inflate protein levels. We found alarming levels of toxic contaminants, including fungal aflatoxins, pesticide residues, and heavy metals like lead and arsenic even in quality brands.”
Many supplements included herbal ingredients like green tea extract, turmeric, Garcinia cambogia, and Ashwagandha — which in excess can cause liver damage. “Hazardous industrial solvents and volatile organic compounds, like benzene derivatives, toluene, and isopropyl alcohol, further exacerbate safety concerns. What was troubling was Indian-manufactured supplements were inferior, with higher contamination,” said Dr Cyriac.
The protein paradox
The ICMR report cautions that taking protein powders regularly is not advisable. While whey protein is rich in branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs), recent evidence suggests that excess consumption may increase the risk of certain Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs). The report also issued a warning that protein intake levels greater than 1.6 gm/kg/day do not contribute any further to RET-induced gains in muscle mass.
However, many self-administer protein under the false notion that more the protein, the better it is. While the ICMR Guidelines are well-intentioned, Dr Cyriac believes they do not account for practical and cultural realities faced by Indians. “The guidelines suggest avoiding protein supplements, which is impractical for those struggling to meet protein needs. Multiple high-quality global studies have shown the value and benefits of protein supplementation on muscle growth, endurance, and injury repair.” On BCAA, he agrees that they can increase NCDs, however, the role of BCAAs in the worsening of metabolic syndrome and risk of diabetes might be misinterpreted.
How much is too much?
Dr Ramana Krishnan, onco-nutritionist and founder of The Fasting Studio, explains: “If you are into regular fitness, it is sufficient if you consume an adequate quantity of natural protein. Many might not require a protein shake. Vegetarians should use protein supplements, and those with terminal illnesses as well, due to their muscle loss.”
Darshit Patel, founder of Decode Age cautions that the side effects of excess protein can overload the digestive system, cause inflammation in the gut, and lead to extra load on the liver and kidney. Dr Krishnan insists that the timing of the protein shake is skewed due to over advertising, and misinformation. “Many are misled that the anabolic window starts the minute exercise is over, and it has to be taken within 30 minutes. The actual anabolic window is as long as 48 hours — protein synthesis is optimum till 48 hours. The myth of taking it right after or within 10 minutes has been propagated by companies.”
What should you look for?
Whey, soy, isolate and plant protein are all vying for the limelight in this protein-seeking frenzy. Dr Krishnan believes there is a strong case to use a good quality protein isolate. Experts also insist on choosing a protein supplement with a digestive enzyme for better absorption.
Today, the fad for supplements with flavours and sweeteners is hugely popular. Yet one must be cautious about artificial flavours. “Sugar is cheaper and a brand which claims to have 36 gm protein could easily stack up to 31 gm sugar — the rest is a filler ingredient, which is often a cheaper option. Check what fillers are being used as buffering agents,” cautions Dr Krishnan.
If the aim is health and fitness, watch out for sweeteners and sugars. “Sugar, artificial sweeteners, sucralose, all cause DNA damage. Also, be wary of flavours that are not natural. Flavouring can be natural, nature identical or artificial. Most brands don’t use all-natural flavours, as they are more expensive. Often brands use all types. However, the problem arises when they mix both, and declare it to be all-natural,” says Dr Krishnan. For the many stubbornly stuck on taste and flavour over health, Dr Krishnan has some advice: “Don’t breech the tolerable limit, it is not a dessert!”
It’s all in the ingredients, and choosing natural, over synthetic might be a good start. Most doing RET training prefer whey protein.
Dr Cyriac Abby Philips explains, “Whey protein comes in three forms: concentrate, isolate, and hydrolysate. Whey protein concentrate (WPC) is the most common, containing about 70-80 per cent protein by weight, with the remainder composed of lactose, fats and minerals. It retains more of the beneficial nutrients found in whole milk and thus is a well-rounded option for overall nutrition. Whey protein isolate (WPI) undergoes additional processing to remove most of the lactose and fat, resulting in protein content of 90 per cent or higher. This makes WPI an excellent choice for higher protein with minimal carbohydrates and fats for lactose intolerant or those on a low-carb diet. Whey protein hydrolysate (WPH) is pre-digested and partially hydrolysed, thus the protein is broken down into smaller peptides, which can be absorbed more quickly. It is used in medical protein supplements, infant formulas, etc.”
Price is also a determining factor. For instance, soy protein costs around Rs 600 while whey protein can set you back a couple of thousands. It is also prudent to check the protein source. “Whey protein is the gold standard in digestibility, while egg protein is superior in biological value (quality). Choose protein powders with minimal additives. Avoid artificial sweeteners, preservatives or colour and the presence of unnecessary fillers and thickeners. Ensure that the protein content per serving is a minimum of 20-30 gm,” adds Dr Cyriac.
Ensure that you are choosing protein powders derived from dairy and plant-based sources such as whey, soy, or hemp as they are complete proteins, with the essential amino acids necessary for muscle repair and growth. “Choose ones fortified with essential vitamins and minerals, which help bridge the potential nutritional gaps in a vegetarian diet (for example, lack of omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin B-12),” he adds.
Go natural, eat healthy
“Nothing beats a moderate diet that includes meat, fish and poultry. But if you are a vegetarian, concentrate on pulses, yoghurt, paneer, broccoli and spinach: though I must add that piling up on broccoli will not completely satisfy a person’s protein needs,” says Patel.
Dr Cyriac advises consuming protein-rich whole foods like freshly sourced legumes, lentils, chickpeas, tofu and tempeh. Nuts, fish, seafood, chicken, soy, flax, chia, pumpkin, and sesame seeds all contain high amounts of protein as well. In terms of buffing and bulking up, a lot depends on the end goal. Is the supplementation for body-building? Is it to strengthen muscles? Or is it to simply become healthier? The recommended intake will also change according to how healthy the individual is. “Short-term use of protein is alright, however long-term is not. Consumer awareness needs to improve greatly,” says Patel. “Stringent testing should be the thumb rule. Rules are there, but obviously, they are not strongly implemented,” he adds.
“Continuous investment in research and development will enhance testing methodologies, yielding safer formulations. Collaboration among regulatory bodies, industry stakeholders, consumer advocates, and scientists, along with vigorous advocacy for stricter laws is essential,” says Dr Cyriac, stressing on the need for third-party testing and certification labels and not relying on a single regulatory label.
In short, before you get on the protein bandwagon, make an informed choice — use a magnifying glass to check the ingredients, and understand what lurks behind those snazzy labels.