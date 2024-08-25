The growing cavities in India’s oral health

Tamil Nadu has only three government-run dental colleges, while the remaining 25 are in the private sector. In Kerala, there are 29 dental colleges and only six of them are in the government sector. Karnataka has 35 private dental institutes and two government oral health colleges. The state produces one of the highest numbers of dentists in the country according to Dr Sharan Prakash Patil, Karnataka Minister of Medical Education. "Every year, we are producing many dentists. There is no shortage, so there is no need for people to go to quacks. More awareness among people is required," he said.