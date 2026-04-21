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There is risk of people feeling like 'meh' on weight loss medications

However, no causal relationship between these medications and mood disorders has been established or documented.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 14:49 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 14:49 IST
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