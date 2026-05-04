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This biomarker outsmarts haemoglobin in predicting anemia much before it develops

As per the experts, a person having normal iron levels in a blood report is not enough. It is equally important to know if the internal reserves are not silently getting depleted.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 11:20 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 11:20 IST
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