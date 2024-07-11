This new seaweed-based menstrual product turns blood into gel, claims to prevent leakage

In a bid to fight emissions produced due to menstrual products, scientists from Virgina Tech have developed a biomaterial with a powder formula that is able to convert blood into gel.

According to WUKA, maker of period underwear, one year's worth of pads and tampons produce 19.62 pounds of Co2 emissions. This is akin to charging a mobile more than 1000 times. This new invention is able to lessen the emissions while simultaneously provide one with high-quality menstrual products.

This material also minimises leakage and reduces the chances of developing infections.