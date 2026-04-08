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This overlooked hormone could be behind high blood pressure that won't go down with pills

A study, first of its kind, has found physicians often overlook a hormone problem causing unexplainable spikes in the blood pressure.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 09:18 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 09:18 IST
stressheart attackHeart diseaseCardiovascular diseasesHigh Blood Pressureemotional stress

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