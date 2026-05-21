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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Pancreatic cancer surgery is notoriously complex, but robotic hands offer some hope for precision and improved outcomes.
Key points
• Pancreas cancer's deadly reputation
Pancreatic cancer has a 98% mortality rate and is often diagnosed late due to its hidden anatomical position, earning it the nickname 'Mount Everest of general surgery'.
• Anatomical challenges
The pancreas is surrounded by critical organs and major blood vessels, making surgeries like the Whipple procedure extremely complex and high-risk.
• Robotic surgery's role
Robotic systems like the da Vinci Surgical System provide 3D visualisation and enhanced precision, improving surgical navigation but not eliminating reconstruction complexities.
• Late-stage diagnosis
Only 15% of cases are detected early, with 40% requiring chemotherapy before surgery due to tumour attachment to surrounding structures.
• Surgical reconstruction risks
Post-surgery complications from reconstructing the gastrointestinal tract significantly reduce survival rates, even after successful tumour removal.
Key statistics
98 percent
Pancreatic cancer mortality rate
Not more than five years
Five-year survival rate for pancreatic cancer
22,980 cases
Annual pancreatic cancer cases in India
15 percent
Early-stage diagnosis rate
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 21 May 2026, 14:42 IST