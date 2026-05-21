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This surgery remains every surgeon’s worst nightmare — are robotic hands any helpful?

The growth of cancer in or around pancreas is an unpleasant discovery for all the parties involved — the prime reason being the organ’s anatomically dangerous position with scholars calling it ‘Mount Everest’ of general surgery.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 14:42 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

This surgery remains to be every surgeon’s worst nightmare — are robotic hands any helpful?

In one line
Pancreatic cancer surgery is notoriously complex, but robotic hands offer some hope for precision and improved outcomes.
Key points
Pancreas cancer's deadly reputation
Pancreatic cancer has a 98% mortality rate and is often diagnosed late due to its hidden anatomical position, earning it the nickname 'Mount Everest of general surgery'.
Anatomical challenges
The pancreas is surrounded by critical organs and major blood vessels, making surgeries like the Whipple procedure extremely complex and high-risk.
Robotic surgery's role
Robotic systems like the da Vinci Surgical System provide 3D visualisation and enhanced precision, improving surgical navigation but not eliminating reconstruction complexities.
Late-stage diagnosis
Only 15% of cases are detected early, with 40% requiring chemotherapy before surgery due to tumour attachment to surrounding structures.
Surgical reconstruction risks
Post-surgery complications from reconstructing the gastrointestinal tract significantly reduce survival rates, even after successful tumour removal.
Key statistics
98 percent
Pancreatic cancer mortality rate
Not more than five years
Five-year survival rate for pancreatic cancer
22,980 cases
Annual pancreatic cancer cases in India
15 percent
Early-stage diagnosis rate
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 21 May 2026, 14:42 IST
tumourTumour Cellsanatomypancreatic cancerChallengescomplexmicrosurgerypancreatic ailmentpancreatic tumoursAbdominal Surgery

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