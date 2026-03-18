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Three to four cups of black coffee per day can have medicinal benefits, say experts

The drink is found to have healing effects on those having liver-related ailments, preventing them from developing cirrhosis (scarring of the liver tissue), studies have found.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 10:52 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 10:52 IST
Coffeeliver dysfunctionliver diseasescoffee beanscaffeineliver cirrhosisHealthy foodhealthy coffees

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