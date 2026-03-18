<p>Many doctors are now asking people to start consuming black coffee as a health drink, within a moderate range of three to four cups a day.</p><p>The drink is found to have healing effects on those having liver-related ailments, preventing them from developing cirrhosis (scarring of the liver tissue), studies have found.</p><p>Earlier listed as a possible carcinogen by the World Health Organisation (WHO), it was later removed on having found no conclusive results on it causing cancer. In fact, the research bodies found it to decrease the risk of some cancers if taken in moderate amounts.</p>.Coffee growers meet Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, seek relief from SARFAESI Act.<p>Black coffee is simply a coffee with no added sugar or milk. Though a source of caffeine, it also contains some useful vitamins and minerals that provide protection against many diseases.</p><p>While more than 5 or 6 cups of black coffee a day can increase the risk of an elevated heart rate, hypertension and an overstimulated nervous system, moderate amounts of the drink has a protective function.</p>.Coffee can interfere with your medication – here’s what you need to know.<p><strong>What is black coffee?</strong></p><p>Black coffee is the easiest health drink to prepare at home. It only requires some hot water and ground coffee powder, if fortunate then some fresh roasted beans.</p><p>One can also have it served over ice, not necessarily warm. This adaption can make it suitable for all seasons to consume.</p><p>As per sources, black coffee has 95 mg of caffeine, 14 percent of Vitamin B2, magnesium, potassium, some plant chemicals and nearly zero calories. The antioxidants present in the drink are known to reduce inflammation, blood sugar levels and prevent chronic disease.</p><p>Black coffee is a beverage made of roasted coffee beans, with some using it in the powdered form. Some people choose to add milk, cream or even sugar to make it palatable. However, the healthiest form is to have it with no additives.</p><p><strong>Black coffee and liver</strong></p><p>Growing research shows that people who regularly drink black coffee are more likely to have liver enzymes within the normal range as opposed to those not having it. It improves metabolism and reduces fat deposition, reducing bad cholesterol.</p><p>Another study found that people who drank four cups of coffee (960 ml) a day are less likely to have liver cirrhosis than those who don’t drink coffee. In some cases, it has been found that coffee might slow the progression into the end stage liver disease. </p><p>Some components of caffeine also provide protection against the development of gallstones (sometimes a ball of cholesterol) as it prevents the cholesterol from getting collected by increasing the flow of bile in the gallbladder.</p><p>Alongside liver disease, it also protects against type 2 diabetes, some cancers and Parkinson’s disease. </p><p>Black coffee is a natural mood stabiliser and has a placebo effect on a person's emotions.</p><p><strong>The problem with too much </strong></p><p>While doctors are asking people to take up black coffee, it must be taken in moderation. Consuming coffee after late evening hours and taking in large amounts has been associated with symptoms of jitteriness, restlessness and insomnia. Too much caffeine is also known to cause elevated heart rate and blood pressure. For some people, black coffee can cause acidity and bloating.</p><p>Black coffee also has a diuretic effect where it causes frequent urination. Sometimes it can also change the bowel movements, acting like a natural laxative.</p>