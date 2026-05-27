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Thyroid disturbances can increase risk of miscarriage in women, say fertility experts

As per research, even minimal fluctuations in the levels of thyroid hormones can increase the risk of miscarriage or fetal death.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 13:27 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 13:27 IST
healthmiscarriageinfant deathriskpregnanciesThyroidhigh-risk pregnancyFetushypothyroidism

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