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Timely meals can prevent metabolic, musculoskeletal complications in women: Study

Study says that time restricted feeding could prevent fat gain, improved glucose clearance, and suppressed inflammation.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 15:50 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 15:50 IST
healthBelagaviLucknowNutritionScienceDietInsulin

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