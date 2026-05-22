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Homehealth

Too much anxiety in rare cases can make people bleed — here's why

While anxiety is never a direct cause of injury, if its intensity becomes unmanageable, it can cause hormonal disruptions which in turn can cause temporary bleeding or aggravate bleeding disorders.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 15:31 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 15:31 IST
stresscortisolmenstrual cycleHormonesmenstrual healthanxietylight periodsfearanxiety disordersocial anxietyseperation anxietystress & anxietybleeding gums

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